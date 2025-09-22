The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief urges peace, end of conflict in International Peace Day message

Sep 22, 2025

Last Updated on September 22, 2025 12:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to silence the guns, end the suffering, build bridges, and create stability and prosperity, in a message on the International Day of Peace, observed annually on September 21. The UN Chief said, Peace cannot wait, as the warring world is crying out for peace, and this year’s International Day of Peace urges each of us to give voice to that call. He pointed out that while sustainable development supports peace, nine of the 10 countries struggling most with development are suffering conflict. The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the UN General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and ceasefire. The theme for this year is Act Now for a Peaceful World.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli Drone Strike in Bint Jbeil Kills 5, Including 3 Children

Sep 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan Warns US Against Reclaiming Bagram air base, Vow Long Resistance

Sep 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Indian Embassy in Washington Releases Emergency Number for H-1B Visa Fee Support

Sep 21, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief urges peace, end of conflict in International Peace Day message

22 September 2025 12:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli Drone Strike in Bint Jbeil Kills 5, Including 3 Children

22 September 2025 12:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

VP C P Radhakrishnan Releases Books on PM Modi’s Speeches

22 September 2025 12:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Beats Pakistan by 6 Wickets in Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

22 September 2025 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments