The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli Drone Strike in Bint Jbeil Kills 5, Including 3 Children

Sep 22, 2025

Last Updated on September 22, 2025 12:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Israeli Drone Strike in Bint Jbeil Kills 5, Including 3 Children

WEB DESK

At least five people, including three children, were killed in an Israeli drone strike yesterday in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil. According to the official Lebanese news agency, the strike targeted a motorcycle and a vehicle, injuring two others. Israel added that civilians were among the casualties but said the strike had killed a member of the Hezbollah group. Israel frequently targets Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, claiming it is trying to prevent the Iran-backed group from rebuilding its military strength after its war with Israel, which resulted in the deaths of most of Hezbollah’s senior leadership, including longtime chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief urges peace, end of conflict in International Peace Day message

Sep 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan Warns US Against Reclaiming Bagram air base, Vow Long Resistance

Sep 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Indian Embassy in Washington Releases Emergency Number for H-1B Visa Fee Support

Sep 21, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief urges peace, end of conflict in International Peace Day message

22 September 2025 12:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli Drone Strike in Bint Jbeil Kills 5, Including 3 Children

22 September 2025 12:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

VP C P Radhakrishnan Releases Books on PM Modi’s Speeches

22 September 2025 12:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Beats Pakistan by 6 Wickets in Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

22 September 2025 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments