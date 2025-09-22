Israeli Drone Strike in Bint Jbeil Kills 5, Including 3 Children

Last Updated on September 22, 2025 12:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

At least five people, including three children, were killed in an Israeli drone strike yesterday in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil. According to the official Lebanese news agency, the strike targeted a motorcycle and a vehicle, injuring two others. Israel added that civilians were among the casualties but said the strike had killed a member of the Hezbollah group. Israel frequently targets Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, claiming it is trying to prevent the Iran-backed group from rebuilding its military strength after its war with Israel, which resulted in the deaths of most of Hezbollah’s senior leadership, including longtime chief Hassan Nasrallah.