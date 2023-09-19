इंडियन आवाज़     19 Sep 2023 11:11:07      انڈین آواز

UN chief calls for major reforms in global institutions, including UN Security Council to address modern challenges

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for major reforms in global institutions, including UN Security Council, to be able to address modern challenges.

In his inaugural speech of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly debates, Mr. Guterres urged redesigning international financial architecture, so that it becomes truly universal and serves as a global safety net for developing countries in trouble.

Mr. Guterres has also called for urgent action to combat climate change, including providing resources to developing countries to establish green energy sources.

He said that climate chaos is breaking new records, but world cannot afford the same old broken record of scapegoating and waiting for others to move first.

Speaking on the occasion, US President Joe Biden has called for international cooperation to tackle global challenges, stressing that countries across the world share a common future.

The 78th UN General Debate kicks off today, opening a period of high-level discussions that runs through 26th of September.

