Ukrainian govt dismisses six dy Defence Ministers following appointment of new Defence Minister

AMN

The Ukrainian government dismissed six deputy Defence Ministers today following the appointment of a new Defence Minister earlier this month.
 
The government gave no reason for the dismissals. Those removed included Hanna Maliar, who often issues updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. She faced criticism last week after initially reporting that Ukrainian forces had recaptured an eastern village from Russian forces, but later saying her report was inaccurate. 
 
The new defence minister Rustem Umerov held the post less than two weeks ago, replacing Oleksii Reznikov. Umerov has said his priorities include making the ministry the main institution for coordinating Ukrainian defence forces, enhancing the value attached to individual soldiers, developing Ukraine’s military industry and fighting corruption.

