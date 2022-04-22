Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy gets John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for protecting democracy

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among five people named yesterday as recipients of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for acting to protect democracy. The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation said that he was chosen because of the way he has “marshaled the spirit, patriotism and untiring sacrifice of the Ukrainian people in a life-or-death fight for their country.

The foundation said four U.S. officials were chosen for standing up for free and fair elections, as the system is challenged in ways it has never been before. They are Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, and Fulton County, Georgia, elections worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

The awards will be presented on May 22 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.