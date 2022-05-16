Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin

AMN

krainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin and noted that more weapons and other aid are on the way to Ukraine. Mr. Kuleba was to brief NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on Sunday on the ground situation in Ukraine.

He tweeted that they have agreed to work closely together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. He said he is grateful to Secretary Blinken and the US for their leadership and unwavering support.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed the impact of Russian military action in Ukraine, including on global food security. Price also said the Secretary conveyed details regarding the latest tranche of US security assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defences.