Ukrainian delegation reaches at Ukraine-Belarus border for peace talks with Russia

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian authorities have announced that their delegation has reached at the Ukraine-Belarus border to start peace talks with the Russian delegation.

The main issue on their agenda, what they say, is a ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from the Ukrainian territory.

Earlier it was reported that the talks kept being postponed due to logistical and safety issues.

In his yesterday’s address, Ukrainian President Zelensky said the delegation should try and use this chance for peaceful resolution of the conflict.