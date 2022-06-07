UK to send first long-range missiles to Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United Kingdom Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that his country is sending its first long-range missiles to Ukraine. Mr. Ben Wallace said, the M270 multiple-launch rocket system will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

Announcing the move, Mr. Wallace said, the UK was taking a leading role in supplying Ukrainian troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country. However, the UK Government has not confirmed how many weapons will be sent. He added, it is also a recognition that Ukraine is struggling to compete against Russia’s vast artillery arsenal.

The UK’s multiple launch rocket system can fire 12 surface-to-surface missiles within a minute and can strike targets within 50 miles with pinpoint accuracy – far further than the artillery Ukraine currently possesses. It is similar to the system the US is sending, the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).