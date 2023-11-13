इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2023 10:11:12      انڈین آواز

UK: Rishi Sunak appoints former PM David Cameron as Foreign Secretary, removes Home Secretary Suella Braverman

AMN / LONDON

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has carried out a major Cabinet reshuffle today, firing controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman. In another move, he brought back one of his predecessors David Cameron as Foreign Secretary.
 
The Prime Minister’s office at Downing Street confirmed that James Cleverly, formerly the Foreign Secretary, will take over from Braverman. He was replaced by Cameron, who resigned as prime minister in 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union, in a referendum that he called.
 
Braverman had served as Sunak’s interior minister throughout his tenure in Downing Street. But her confrontational rhetoric towards migrants, protesters, the police and even the homeless had caused rifts in Sunak’s Cabinet and sparked speculation that she was plotting a future leadership bid.
 
Last week, Braverman defied Sunak by publishing an article accusing the police of adopting “double standards” in its treatment of protests – an argument opposition Labour said inflamed tensions at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday.

