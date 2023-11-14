U.S. : Antony J. Blinken greets people on Diwali

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

“I extend warm wishes for a joyous Diwali to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain communities observing the festival in the United States and around the world. Diwali represents a time of joy and renewal, celebrated through traditions that include lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, and sharing sweets with family and friends.

Diwali is also a reminder of the strength that the United States draws from the diversity that makes up our nation, as well as the importance the United States places on safeguarding religious freedom at home and abroad.

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating this Festival of Lights in the United States and around the world. I wish you and those you love peace, prosperity, and health”.

Blinken congratulates Lord Cameron on his new appointments to the UK Cabinet

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron today. The Secretary congratulated Lord Cameron on his new appointments to the UK Cabinet and Peerage. Secretary Blinken and Lord Cameron underscored continuity in the U.S.-UK Special Relationship and its importance to regional and global security. They discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, including efforts to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. They also discussed relations with the PRC and cooperation to help Ukraine prevail against Russia’s war of aggression.