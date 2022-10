UK: PM लिज ट्रस ने इस्तीफा दिया

ISSF World Championship: Ramita Jindal crowned world champion in 10 meter Air Rifle Women Junior event in Cairo AMN India's Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event at the In ...

Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth to face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore; Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy to face each other AMN In Denmark Open Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's single cat ...