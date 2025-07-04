Stock Markets July 3: उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच बाजार गिरा, सेंसेक्स 170 अंक टूटा, स्मॉल-कैप में तेजी

साप्ताहिक डेरिवेटिव अनुबंधों की समाप्ति के दिन गुरुवार, 3 जुलाई 2025 को घरेलू शेयर बाजार में अंतिम घंटे में बिकवाली के दबाव के चलते शुरुआती बढ़त खत्म हो गई और दोनों प्रमुख सूचकांक नुकसान के साथ बंद हुए।
बीएसई सेंसेक्स 170.12 अंक या 0.20% गिरकर 83,239.12 पर बंद हुआ, जबकि एनएसई निफ्टी-50 48.30 अंक या 0.19% टूटकर 25,405.45 पर आ गया।
बाजार की शुरुआत सकारात्मक रही, एशियाई बाजारों से मिले-जुले संकेतों और विदेशी निवेश प्रवाह की उम्मीदों के चलते सेंसेक्स ने दिन के शुरुआती कारोबार में 250 अंक तक की बढ़त दर्ज की थी। हालांकि, अंतिम घंटे में तेज़ बिकवाली देखी गई, जब निवेशकों ने मुनाफावसूली की और अमेरिकी आर्थिक आंकड़ों के जारी होने से पहले सतर्क रुख अपनाया।
बैंकिंग और आईटी सेक्टर में गिरावट, स्मॉल-कैप ने दिखाई मजबूती
बाजार में सेक्टोरल स्तर पर बैंकिंग, आईटी, और एफएमसीजी शेयरों में दबाव देखा गया, जबकि रियल एस्टेट, मीडिया, और ऑटो शेयरों में हल्की बढ़त दर्ज की गई। एचडीएफसी बैंक, इंफोसिस और रिलायंस जैसी दिग्गज कंपनियों के शेयरों में कमजोरी रही।
बीएसई मिडकैप इंडेक्स लगभग सपाट बंद हुआ, वहीं स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन करते हुए 0.48% की मजबूती दिखाई। छोटे निवेशकों की दिलचस्पी और कुछ सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की कंपनियों में खरीदारी इसके पीछे रही।
वैश्विक संकेत मिले-जुले, अमेरिकी आंकड़ों का इंतज़ार
वैश्विक स्तर पर, एशियाई शेयर बाजारों में हल्की तेजी रही क्योंकि निवेशकों को उम्मीद है कि अमेरिकी फेडरल रिजर्व इस साल के अंत तक ब्याज दरों में कटौती कर सकता है। हालांकि चीन की अर्थव्यवस्था की धीमी रिकवरी और अमेरिका में आज रात जारी होने वाले सेवा क्षेत्र के पीएमआई और बेरोजगारी आंकड़ों को लेकर सतर्कता बनी रही।
इंडिया VIX, जो बाजार की अस्थिरता को मापता है, 1.3% बढ़ा, जो बताता है कि निवेशकों में कुछ चिंता बढ़ी है।
विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि आने वाले दिनों में बाजार सीमित दायरे में रह सकता है, जबकि मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में स्टॉक-विशिष्ट गतिविधि बनी रह सकती है।
Sector-Wise Market Report – July 4, 2025
🏦 Banking
- The Bank Nifty index closed in the red, dragged by frontline private banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
- Profit booking was seen after a strong rally earlier in the week.
- PSU banks showed resilience with mild gains.
💻 Information Technology (IT)
- The IT sector underperformed as heavyweight stocks like Infosys and TCS witnessed selling pressure.
- Weak global tech cues and concerns over U.S. tech sector valuations impacted sentiment.
🛒 FMCG
- FMCG stocks remained weak due to valuation concerns and rising input cost commentary from select companies.
- HUL and Nestle saw modest declines.
🚗 Automobile
- Auto stocks held steady to slightly positive.
- Strong monthly sales data from select two-wheeler and commercial vehicle companies supported the sector.
🏘️ Realty
- The real estate sector was among the top gainers, supported by continued investor interest in residential and commercial projects.
- Godrej Properties and DLF performed well.
🎥 Media
- The media pack gained, led by a rebound in broadcasting and entertainment stocks.
- Zee Entertainment and Sun TV posted moderate gains.
⚙️ Capital Goods & Industrials
- Stocks in the capital goods and industrials space remained firm on strong order pipeline expectations.
- L&T and Siemens were among the notable performers.
🏭 Metals
- The metal sector was range-bound.
- Mixed trends in global commodity prices and subdued demand outlook capped gains.
💊 Pharma
- Pharma stocks were mixed.
- Select stocks gained on news of regulatory approvals, while others were under pressure due to weak Q1 outlook.