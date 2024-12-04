The Indian Awaaz

UK MPs raise concern over attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

Dec 4, 2024
UK MPs raise concern over ethnic cleansing of Hindus in Bangladesh

AMN / WEB DESK

UK MPs have raised concern over the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh. An urgent issue was tabled in the House of Commons in the UK’s parliament over the worrisome situation in Bangladesh. Conservative MP Priti Patel called the situation in Bangladesh deeply concerning.

Referring to the surge in incidents of violence, vandalism, and desecration targeting Hindu minorities, Ms Patel said, the country is witnessing uncontrolled violence in many quarters. Another MP, Bob Blackman said, Hindus are suffering with their houses being burned and their businesses ransacked. He said this is a clear issue of an attempt at the ethnic cleansing of Hindus from Bangladesh. Labour Party MP Barry Gardiner has asked for an urgent session in the British parliament to discuss the situation in Bangladesh.

Informing the House about initiatives taken by Britain so far, the foreign office in charge of the Indo-Pacific region, Catherine West said that the UK is among the first countries to take up the issue with Dhaka. Ms West also said that the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is closely monitoring those developments.

