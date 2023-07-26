UK-India Young Professional Scheme offers new opportunity to Indian Youth

AMN / WEB DESK

The British government has opened up its second ballot under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme. This is a scheme for Indians aged between 18 and 30 years with graduate-level qualifications for visas to the United Kingdom.

The ballot offers eligible young Indians the opportunity to live, work or study in UK for up to two years. The British High Commission in New Delhi tweeted that an Indian national between 18 to 30 years of age with a graduate or post-graduate qualification, can apply for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa.

It further said that the Ballot closes at 1.30 pm tomorrow. This joint scheme between UK and India was formally launched this year in February. This scheme will enable candidates to enter the UK at any time while their visa is valid and leave or return anytime during their stay. Under the reciprocal arrangement signed off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, British nationals would also be offered similar visas to live and work in India.

There are a total of 3,000 places available under the scheme for the year 2023. UK Visas and Immigration said that most places were given in the first ballot which took place in February. The remaining places will be chosen randomly from this month’s ballot. While it’s free to enter the ballot, applicants are told they must only enter if they plan to apply for the visa, and are able to meet the financial and other requirements. Candidates must travel to the UK within six months of applying for their visa.