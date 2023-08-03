JMI organises Workshop on ‘Safe Cities for Women’

Comprehensive and collaborative approach involving all stakeholders needed to ensure women safety: Prof. Najma Akhtar

The Department of Architecture, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) conducted a one-day workshop on ‘Safe Cities for Women’ in collaboration with Gender Advancement for Transitioning Institutions (GATI) on 01st August 2023. The inaugural session of the workshop was chaired by JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri). The workshop was aimed as a capacity building measure for the young graduates, post graduates and PhD scholars as they venture out in to their respective fields and begin careers.

Prof. Najma Akhtar in her address stressed on the importance of Safe Campus and Safe Jamia through different measures adopted – like Anti – Ragging, and Zero Tolerance policy. JMI is one of the five universities selected by the Government of India to launch the Project of Gender Advancement in the form of GATI. She emphasised that ensuring the safety of women is not solely a matter of law enforcement; it demands a comprehensive and collaborative approach involving all stakeholders – the government, law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, civil society, and, most importantly, each one of us as responsible citizens.

Prof. Seemi Farhat Basir, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences, JMI and also the Nodal Officer GATI gave an overview of GATI and the projects that have been undertaken under it for gender sensitisation and how it has played an important role in increased awareness among the students.

Architect Kanak Tiwari, the Programme Director at NIUA of the Urban strategy unit of G20 was the Guest of Honour. She stressed that with increased women participation in the workforce, it is imperative that we design our cities to be safe and inclusive for women and children, which is possible through adopting innovative measures in urban planning and design strategies.

Prof. Hina Zia, Dean Faculty of Architecture & Ekistics and also the chairperson of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of JMI talked about the working of ICC and its role in making JMI a safe campus for students and staff alike.

The inaugural address ended with a vote of thanks to all attending members by Prof. Qamar Irshad, Head Department of Architecture and also the Convener of the event.

The workshop had components of talks addressing the design and gender segregating aspects and issues by field experts and academicians which were followed by a quiz and an interactive session. The talks were delivered by Ar. Rajni Taneja, Prof. Aruna Bharadwaj, Dr.Ayla Khan, Prof. Qamar Irshad, Prof. Taiyaba Munawer, and Ar. Shabina Shahin.

A session addressed by the Supreme Court advocate Mr. Umair A. Andrabi addressed legal perspectives for safe workplaces for women. The energetic session was followed by queries and saw active participation which instilled a lot of confidence in the young scholars. The workshop ended with a vote of thanks to all the speakers and participants.