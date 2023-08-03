इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2023 11:02:39      انڈین آواز
Govt launches Study in India Portal for international students

The SII Portal, a one-stop platform, will simplify a student’s academic journey in India. Guided by the NEP, the SII Portal reflects our commitment to make India a preferred education destination as well as to blur academic boundaries for shaping a prosperous future.

Andalib Akhter

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today jointly launched Study in India (SII) Portal in New Delhi. The portal is a one-stop platform that will simplify international students’ academic journey in India.

The Portal is a dedicated website that will provide comprehensive information about Indian Higher Education Institutions. The portal will present information about the academic facilities, research support, and related information. The new portal will also provide an integrated one-stop solution for the student registration and visa application process.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pradhan said that SII Portal is a one-stop platform that will simplify international students’ academic journey in India. He said, guided by the National Education Policy, the SII Portal reflects, the Government’s commitment to make India a preferred education destination for shaping a prosperous future.

Mr Pradhan said, Study In India Portal is going to be a pivotal step in making India a preferred destination for higher education among students worldwide.

On the occasion, Dr. S. Jaishankar said, the portal signifies the government’s commitment to making India a global hub of education by welcoming students of diverse backgrounds. He said, the presence of international students will also benefit the domestic students by connecting them more closely to the globalizing world.

