Never allow yourself to be dictated, when it comes to your own idea, says V-P at Jamia Convocation

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar today addressed Centenary Year Convocation of Jamia Millia Islamia at Vigyan Bhawan here today.

Speaking on the occasion Vice President said that youth must empower themselves not by political intoxication but through capacity building and personality development with the ultimate objective of nurturing a healthy environment and society.

“Be like a river- meander, choose your own path, and act on your inclinations and aptitudes. Never allow yourself to be dictated, when it comes to your own idea” VP exhorted students.

You have earned your degrees, but learning is a lifelong passion. You have acquired knowledge through education. Now you must carefully cultivate this knowledge to harvest the wisdom, Vice President added