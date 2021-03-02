21st Century India needs post-harvest revolution & value addition: PM Modi
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
Former France President Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption
Myanmar: Two more charges against Suu Kyi, Protests continue
India to send consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice & one lakh tablets of HCQ to Madagascar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2021 11:53:46      انڈین آواز

UK cruise ships scrapped in India’s ‘ship graveyard’ in Gujarat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the world’s largest ship graveyard in Alang, Gujarat, Two UK cruise ships The Marco Polo and the Magellan got scrapped despite assurances that they would continue to be operated. They were sold in an auction to buyers outside the UK, but later were sold as scrap for double its price.

An investigation by the BBC’s File on 4 programme found at least 13 other ships, mostly cargo ships, linked to the UK had arrived at the scrapping beaches of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh since the start of 2020.

Ships at the end of their lives are considered hazardous waste and it is illegal to send them to developing countries from the UK. Each year around 800 ships come to the end of their lives and need to be broken apart and recycled. Around 70 per cent of the world’s ships end up on the beaches of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as these yards offer much higher prices for scrap steel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing: Vijender Singh nto fight to take place on a Casino ship for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Unbeaten professional pugilist Vijender Singh will return to the ring on Marc ...

Badminton: Varun, Malvika win titles at the Uganda International

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Shuttlers Varun Kapur and Malvika Bansod chalked out hard-fought victories to ...

خبرنامہ

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کووڈ ٹیکہ لگوایا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلّی کے ایمس میں کووڈ-ا ...

کووڈ 19 ٹیکہ کاری مہم کا دوسرا مرحلہ شروع،بزرگ شہریوں کی ٹیکہ کاری

WEB DESK کووڈ-اُنیس سے بچاﺅ کیلئے ٹیکہ کاری کی ملک گیر مہم‘ جس ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz