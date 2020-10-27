PM Modi appeals countrymen to strengthen India in battle against corruption
India, US hold 3rd bilateral two plus two Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi; sign landmark defence pact BECA
Covid-19: Govt extends guidelines for re-opening till November end
COVID-19 recovery rate in country improves to 90.62 pct
UK: 367 people die in past 24 hours from COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2020 02:06:53      انڈین آواز

UK: 367 people die in past 24 hours from COVID-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Health officials in Britain on Tuesday reported 367 more deaths from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours — the highest single-day toll since the end of May.

The country saw 22,885 more cases in the past day, up from 20,890 on Monday,

Total fatalities due to the virus now stand at 45,365 according to official figures.

A further 1,152 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country within the last 24 hours, bringing the total patient number in hospitals to 9,199.

Since it emerged last December in China, over 43.6 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus globally, while over 1.16 million have died and around 29.2 million recovered, according to the US Johns Hopkins University’s running tally.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries. Russia is a distant fourth, with some 4 million fewer cases than Brazil.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

World Champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

Harpal Singh Bedi World para badminton champion Manasi Joshi is living a dream to change perception about p ...

Peaking at right time is crucial for our Olympics campaign : Navjot Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace hockey forward Navjot Kaur feels that peaking at the right time will be the most cruc ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت اور امریکہ درمیان تیسرے، دو جمع دو وزارتی مذاکرات، دفاعی سمجھوتے بیکا پر دستخط

بھارت اور امریکہ نے نئی دلّی میں آج تیسرے دو طرفہ دو جمعدو وز ...

بدعنوانی کے خلاف لڑائی میں بھارت کو مستحکم کریں: وزیر اعظم

AMNوزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ ترقی کیلئے، انتظامیعمل ک ...

اٹلی میں کورونا پابندیوں کے خلاف عوامی احتجاج

اٹلی میں کورونا وائرس کے پھیلاؤ کو روکنے کی خاطر متعارف کرائ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!