UK: 367 people die in past 24 hours from COVID-19

WEB DESK

Health officials in Britain on Tuesday reported 367 more deaths from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours — the highest single-day toll since the end of May.

The country saw 22,885 more cases in the past day, up from 20,890 on Monday,

Total fatalities due to the virus now stand at 45,365 according to official figures.

A further 1,152 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country within the last 24 hours, bringing the total patient number in hospitals to 9,199.

Since it emerged last December in China, over 43.6 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus globally, while over 1.16 million have died and around 29.2 million recovered, according to the US Johns Hopkins University’s running tally.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries. Russia is a distant fourth, with some 4 million fewer cases than Brazil.