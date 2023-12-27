UGC alerts students against pursuing MPhil as it is no longer recognized degree

AMN

University Grant Commission has issued a notification, alerting students against pursuing an MPhil degree as it is no longer recognised. The commission has also warned universities against offering the programme and admissions for the 2023-24 academic year are prohibited. However, MPhil degree awarded till the date of notification of new regulations, issued in 2022, will remain valid.



The commission in its public notice said, it has come to the knowledge that few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. It added that an MPhil degree is not a recognised degree now. UGC highlighted that the notification emphasized Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations 2022, which clearly prohibits higher educational institutions from offering MPhil programmes. UGC had earlier declared the MPhil degree illegitimate, instructing higher educational institutions not to offer MPhil programmes.