NEET Postgraduate 2024 postponed to July 7

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 has been postponed to 7th of July. As per the National Board of Examination in Medical Science, the cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 will be 15th August, 2024. Earlier, the tentative date for NEET PG 2024 was March 3.

Meanwhile, National Exit Test (NExT), a national level medical exam, will be delayed by a year and will be tentatively launched in 2025. The recently-notified “Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023” state that NEET-PG will continue until NExT becomes operational for PG admission. NEET-PG is the single entrance examination for admission to MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. NExT aims to streamline medical licensing and admissions in India.