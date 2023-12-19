इंडियन आवाज़     19 Dec 2023 01:14:21      انڈین آواز

 IIT Kharagpur is the incubation centre of talent and technology: President Murmu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PRESIDENT GRACES 69TH CONVOCATION OF IIT KHARAGPUR

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that IIT Kharagpur is the incubation centre of talent and technology. She expressed her desire for the students of this institution to work for humanity in future and serve society.

She was addressing the 69th convocation of IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal. Gracing the occasion, she conferred senior degrees to eminent members of the educational institution. While congratulating the recipients, President Murmu expressed happiness as a substantial number of female students graduated this year. Today, 3205 students received their graduation and Post graduation degrees out of them 21 per cent are women.

Image

The President was happy to note that in line with the Government of India’s policy of internationalization and globalization of IITs, IIT Kharagpur is working on alliances and collaborations with other global institutions. She said that this step will not only help in establishing IIT Kharagpur at the international level but will also be a big step towards giving global recognition to the Indian education system.

The President highlighted that not even a single educational institution of such a vast country with the world’s oldest knowledge tradition is among the top 50 educational institutions of the world. She said that the race for ranking is not more important than good education. But good ranking not only attracts students and good faculty from all over the world but also enhances the reputation of the country. She stated that IIT Kharagpur, being the oldest IIT of the country, should make efforts in this direction.

The President said that Institutions like IIT Kharagpur will have to play an important role in making the 21st century – India’s century through innovation and technology. They will have to make revolutionary efforts to develop technology and implement it.

The President said that everyone should have right over technology. It should be used for the purpose of promoting social justice and equality and not to widen the gap in society. She stated that the digital payment system is the best example of technology simplifying the lives of common people.

The President said that today India is scaling new heights, setting new standards and emerging as a major world power. We look forward to finding solutions to the challenges facing the world in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. In this Amrit Kaal of India, the golden age will come only by churning through technology. Computerization, solar energy, genomics and large language models are some of the experiments that have the potential to bring revolutionary changes in social life. Diseases that seemed incurable 150 years ago are now treated almost free of cost. People’s standard of living is getting better. The role of technology is important in making this world better and inclusive. She urged all to develop a growth oriented, futuristic and curious mindset. She said that along with this, they should have a feeling of gratitude towards the nation and society for their wonderful present. She expressed confidence that they will be able to give a better and safer future to the country and the world

In his address, the Director of IIT Kharagpur informed that a 100-bed hospital inside IIT Kharagpur will be operational from next month. He added that an OPD patient care centre was already functioning in the institution.

President Murmu is scheduled to visit West Bengal, Telangana, and Rajasthan from the 18th to the 23rd of December on a 6-day tour.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart