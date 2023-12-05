Uddhav Thackeray to attend INDIA group meeting at Kharge’s residence on December 6

AMN

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting Delhi on December 6 to attend the Opposition parties’ INDIA bloc meeting which will be held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“There is an important meeting of the INDIA alliance, which will be held in Delhi on December 6 at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting will be attended by Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray,” said Sanjay Raut.

The decision on INDIA bloc’s meeting comes a day after Congress’s defeat in Assembly elections in three states in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh