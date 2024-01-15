Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena Faction Moves Supreme Court Over Speaker’s Recognition Decision

@OfficeofUT

The Shiv Sena faction led by former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray today moved the Supreme Court over Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision that recognises the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena’.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has also sought a provisional stay on the Speaker’s order and an interim relief restraining Shinde faction MLAs from attending the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The Speaker had announced on Wednesday that the Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena when the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray split between Shinde and Thackeray factions. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker said Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde from the post of legislature party leader – according to the Shiv Sena constitution. The Uddhav Thackeray faction had also approached the Supreme Court when the Speaker met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the verdict.