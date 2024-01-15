PM releases first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin under PM-JANMAN scheme

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the first installment to one lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) through video conferencing. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN on the occasion. In line with Mr. Modi’s efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile, the PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in November last year.

The PM-JANMAN, with a budget of around 24,000 crore rupees, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine Ministries. It is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities including safe housing, clean drinking water, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.