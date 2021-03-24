UAE finance minister and deputy Dubai ruler Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum dead

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

WEB DESK

United Arab Emirates’ Finance Minister and deputy ruler of Dubai, Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum passed away on Wednesday, the Dubai media office said.

He was the brother of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and ruler of the emirate of Dubai. Hamdan, who was 75 years old, had been finance minister since 1971, when the country was founded.

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed ordered that flags be flown at half-mast across the country until Saturday to mark three days of mourning, according to a statement by the official news agency WAM

The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum was laid to rest this afternoon at the Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai after funeral prayers were offered at Zabeel Mosque.

The funeral was led by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai along with H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and sons of the decseased ‒ Sheikh Rashid, Sheikh Saeed and Sheikh Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; along with a number of Sheikhs.

Sheikh Hamdan witnessed all stages of the UAE’s journey and tremendously contributed to the national development drive. He was one of the country’s leaders and participated in its renaissance and in designing its future. He was a remarkable icon of the country’s political, economic, social, cultural and sporting life.

Sheikh Hamdan was born in 1945, the second son of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He was appointed the Minister of Finance during the formation of the first UAE Cabinet on 9th December, 1971, and remained in this position until his death. He was known for his interest in humanitarian work and his passion for culture, literature and science.

He has chaired numerous authorities and prominent government institutions that play a vital role in supporting the economy and labour market of the entire country, especially Dubai, which are, most notably, the Dubai Municipality, the Al Maktoum Foundation, the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), the Dubai Natural Gas Company Limited (Dugas), Emirates Global Aluminium, the ENOC Processing Company LLC, and the OilFields Supply Centre.

In 2006, Sheikh Hamdan received three honorary certificates from the “Royal College in the UK,” as well as an honorary fellowship certificate from the “British Royal College of Internal Medicine in London,” an honorary fellowship certificate from the “British Royal College from Internal Medicine in Edinburgh,” and an honorary fellowship certificate from the “British Royal College of Internal Medicine and Surgery in Glasgow.”

Sheikh Hamdan was known for his passion for giving and humanitarian work, most notably in poor and marginalised areas, which led the Annual Summit of the African Union (AU), in 2009, to dedicate a session to honour him, attended by presidents of nearly 50 states who lauded his qualities, as he provided tens of thousands of poor people with health and education services.

Moreover, his charity activities were not limited to the African continent but reached out to Europe, America and Australia. Sheikh Hamdan was always keen to support new Muslims and the Muslim community, either financially or through providing holy books and publications and organising workshops and educational programmes. He also established numerous schools to teach the Islamic Sharia.

Sheikh Hamdan ordered the establishment of numerous projects in many Arab countries, including medical, health and educational services projects, as well as the construction of mosques, schools, hospitals, vocational centres and Holy Quran recital centres. He also dispatched rescue and humanitarian campaigns for needy families, supported orphans, and organised Ramadan Iftar, Eid clothing and school material provision campaigns, among other charitable activities.

On the local front, the aid provided by the Al Maktoum Foundation, under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan, added greatly to the UAE’s humanitarian efforts.

Sheikh Hamdan is unique for supporting education at all levels through the “Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance,” which was launched in 1998. The award has become a leading international award in the areas of education, creativity and innovation, especially following the launch of the “UNESCO-Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Prize” which is a joint initiative between the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance and UNESCO.

Under the same framework, Sheikh Hamdan established the Al Maktoum Engineering and Technology College in Tanzania in 2010 and the Al Maktoum Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies in Scotland.

Sheikh Hamdan allocated a fixed annual financial support package for the International University of Africa, in recognition of its major role in the field of higher education in Africa and attracting graduates from the African branches of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Schools, including in Sudan. He was also a key donor to the Palestinian Children’s Fund, which offers medical and humanitarian services for Palestinian children, both inside and outside Palestine.