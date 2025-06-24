UAE, Bahrain, SA condemn missile attack targeting Qatar territory

Iran launched missiles at the US-run Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, in retaliation for American strikes on its nuclear sites over the weekend.

AMN / WEB DESK

The UAE strongly condemned the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, describing the act as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The UAE reaffirmed its unequivocal rejection of any aggression that endangers Qatar’s security and undermines regional stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Qatar and its unwavering support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens and residents.

The Ministry also emphasised the urgent need to de-escalate militarily, warning that continued provocative actions risk destabilizing regional security and could lead the region down a dangerous path with potentially catastrophic consequences for international peace and stability.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of restoring diplomatic channels and respecting the principles of good neighborliness, stressing that serious and constructive dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving ongoing crises and preserving the security, stability, and prosperity of the region and its people.

Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s missile attack on Qatar

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and denounced the aggression launched by Iran against the State of Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness. The Kingdom asserted that such actions are unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom affirmed its full solidarity and unwavering support for the State of Qatar, pledging to place all its capabilities at Qatar’s disposal to assist in any measures it may take.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the aggression launched by Iran against the sisterly State of Qatar, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness,” the statement said.

“It is unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances,” it added.

Bahrain affirms support, solidarity with Qatar

The Kingdom of Bahrain reaffirmed its full support for the sisterly State of Qatar following the Iranian attack on its territory.

In a statement by the Bahrain News Agency, the Kingdom expressed its complete solidarity with Qatar, emphasising the bonds of brotherhood and shared blood, and reaffirming the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states in these critical times. The statement called for collective efforts to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

The statement also declared Bahrain’s strong condemnation of the attack carried out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Iran launched missiles at the US-run Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

Iran launched missiles at the US-run Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday EVENING, in retaliation for American strikes on its nuclear sites over the weekend. Qatar confirmed the attack, calling it a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty, and stated that all missiles were intercepted with no reported casualties. The country said it reserves the right to respond directly. According to US officials, multiple missiles were also fired toward American military installations in both Qatar and Iraq. In response to the escalating tensions, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain temporarily closed their airspace, while the US and UK embassies advised their citizens in the region to shelter in place.