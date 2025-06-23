Iran says it has launched attack on US troops at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the country’s competent authorities have temporarily suspended all air traffic in its airspace to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors.

AMN / WEB DESK

Iran has said it launched an attack on United States forces at Al Udeid Air Base. in Qatar after Tehran said it would retaliate against the United States strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially confirmed Monday that it launched a retaliatory missile attack targeting the American Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reports.

Al Udeid is the largest US military base in the Middle East, established in 1996. Covering an area of 24 hectares (60 acres), the base accommodates almost 100 aircraft as well as drones. This base, which houses some 10,000 troops, serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM) and has been central to operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council says that the missile strike against the Al Udeid Air Base was away from residential areas in Qatar.

“This action does not pose any threat to the friendly and brotherly country, Qatar, and its noble people, and the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to maintaining and continuing warm and historic relations with Qatar,” the council said in a statement.

Iran has reportedly warned its Persian Gulf neighbors against allowing their soil to be a launch pad for American aggression on the Islamic Republic in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s latest war rhetoric.

Some sections of Arab media reported on Wednesday that Iran has conveyed the message through Qatar to all Persian Gulf countries, warning that they could become legitimate targets in the event of an American attack against Iran from their soil.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the country’s competent authorities have temporarily suspended all air traffic in its airspace to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Earlier, the US and UK embassies in Qatar advised their citizens to shelter in place until further notice. Additionally, several schools in Qatar have been ordered to close on Tuesday.

Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clarified that recent advisories issued by various foreign embassies advising their citizens to take precautions or avoid certain areas in Qatar are standard practice.