U.S. : 5 killed in Stabbing incident in New York

Chief of department for the New York Police Department Jeff Maddrey

In another harrowing incident in Queens, New York, at least five people were killed, including a suspect, after a stabbing at a home on Sunday. CBS NEWS

Police were called about a reported stabbing at 467 Beach 22nd Street between Brookhaven Avenue and Elk Drive in Far Rockaway at around 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, they saw a man carrying luggage leaving the home. Seconds after they started questioning him, he drew a knife and slashed two officers, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.

The police response unfolded in the Far Rockaway neighbourhood, where officers discovered victims in a home that had been set on fire, BBC reported Sunday.

Responding to a 911 call at 05:10 local time, officers arrived at the address on Beach 22nd Street, guided by a distressing report from a “young female caller stating that her cousin is killing her family members”.

Upon reaching the scene, they encountered a male suspect leaving with luggage. When approached, the suspect brandished a knife, resulting in the stabbing of two officers.

During the confrontation, one officer managed to use his firearm, shooting the suspect, who was subsequently transported to the hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival.

Further investigation revealed the tragic loss of life within the residence, including an 11-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, a 44-year-old female, and a male in his 30s.

The New York Fire Department, arriving at the scene, discovered the devastating aftermath, and a 61-year-old female with multiple stab wounds was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital. Authorities recovered a kitchen steak knife at the crime scene, linking it to the gruesome incident.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Courtney Gordon, had a prior arrest for domestic violence in the Bronx and was visiting family members in Queens at the time of the attack.

The ongoing investigation is shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this heinous crime, with the individual who made the initial 911 call providing crucial information to the police.

“Our 28-year veteran is able to draw his firearm. He’s able to discharge his weapon to stop the assault, and he was able to stop the perpetrator,” said Maddrey.