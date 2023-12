AMN / WEB DESK

At least 50 people died in the northern Hanang region in Tanzania after deadly floods and landslides struck over the weekend. Houses, roads and bridges have been destroyed, complicating ongoing rescue efforts.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is cutting short her attendance at #COP28 climate summit amid a deadly disaster back home.

Zuhura Yunus, President’s spokesperson said that she will return to Tanzania “as soon as possible” to deal with the situation.