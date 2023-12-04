Israeli military renewes calls for mass evacuations around city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza

AMN

The Israeli military has renewed its calls for mass evacuations around the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza as it expands its offensive against Hamas today.

The military urged residents from around 20 areas in the city to head for areas further to the west and south.

Meanwhile, The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, it attacked 200 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight.

It said, troops struck terror infrastructure at Gaza harbor and claimed it had found booby-trapped tunnels beneath a school. The IDF also reported that three more soldiers were killed in action in northern Gaza yesterday.

Hamas-run authorities in Gaza said, the death toll among Palestinians has surpassed 15,500.