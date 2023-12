AMN / WEB DESK

Terrorists opened fire at a bus killing nine people including two soldiers, and injuring over 20 others. Local police said, the attack happened last night on the Karakoram Highway in the northern Gilgit Baltistan region.

The highway connects Pakistan with China and also passes through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has been a hotbed of terrorism in the past due to the presence of the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups in the area.