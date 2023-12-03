Indonesia’s Marapi volcano erupts, spewing ash 3 km high

AMN

Indonesia’s Marapi volcano in West Sumatra province erupted on Sunday, spewing volcanic ash as high as 3,000 metres into the air.

According to country’s disaster management agency BNPB, the 2,891-metre-high volcano erupted at 2.54 p.m. Authorities said that volcanic ash was dispersed at high intensity to nearby districts. Pictures from BNPB showed cars and roads covered with ash.

Authorities have barred residents and visitors from carrying out any activities within 3 kilometres of the crater, and have set the second-highes alert level for Marapi mountain. Indonesia sits on the Pacific’s so-called “Ring of Fire” and has 127 active volcanoes.