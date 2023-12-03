इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2023 11:58:17      انڈین آواز

Israel carries out intense air strikes on Khan Younis in southern Gaza

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Israel has carried out intense air strikes on Khan Younis in southern Gaza, with residents describing it as the heaviest bombing of the war. People in eastern areas of the city have been told by the Israeli military to evacuate further to the south. Israel believes some Hamas leaders are in the city, where many civilians are sheltering after fleeing the north. Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says at least 193 people have been killed in the latest wave of Israeli attacks.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, launched in response to the 7 October attacks in Israel which killed around 1,200 people. The Hamas-run health ministry says the number of people killed in Gaza has now exceeded 15,200. At a briefing on Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to continue with the Israeli military operation until they achieve all the goals in eliminating Hamas and securing the release of the hostages.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

Election Results: مدھیہ پردیش، راجستھان اور چھتیس گڑھ میں بی جے پی زبردست کامیابی کی جانب گامزن، جبکہ تلنگانہ میں کانگریس کو سبقت

Assembly Election Results - 2023 Chhattisgarh(90) Party NameLeadWonTotalBJP540054Congress330033Others030 ...

ہندوستان اور امریکہ تجارتی تعلقات مزید مستحکم کرنے پر متفق

اے ایم اینہندوستان اور امریکہ نے دواسازی، سیمی کنڈکٹرز، سمی ...

انٹرنیٹ استعمال میں اضافہ لیکن رسائی میں امیر غریب کا فرق موجود

اے ایم این دنیا بھر میں انٹرنیٹ استعمال کرنے والوں کی تعداد ...

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart