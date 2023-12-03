इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2023 08:43:58      انڈین آواز

Israel needs to better protect civilians and to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza: US

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said Israel needed to better protect civilians and to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza as it continued its war against Hamas or it would risk a strategic defeat.

With the collapse of a week long cease-fire and the resumption of Israeli military operations that have begun to focus on southern Gaza, Biden administration officials have been pushing for more targeted strikes to try to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza.

“Now, Israel is in a hard fight against a cruel enemy, in one of the most densely populated areas on Earth.  But democracies like ours are stronger and more secure when we uphold the law of war. So we will continue to press Israel to protect civilians and to ensure the robust flow of humanitarian aid”, said defence secretary at the Reagan National Defense Forum .

The Gazan Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that Israeli strikes on Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 had killed more than 15,000 people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان اور امریکہ تجارتی تعلقات مزید مستحکم کرنے پر متفق

اے ایم اینہندوستان اور امریکہ نے دواسازی، سیمی کنڈکٹرز، سمی ...

انٹرنیٹ استعمال میں اضافہ لیکن رسائی میں امیر غریب کا فرق موجود

اے ایم این دنیا بھر میں انٹرنیٹ استعمال کرنے والوں کی تعداد ...

بزنس نامہ: صحت بخش غذا کی قیمتوں میں اضافہ

اقوام متحدہ کے ادارہ برائے خوراک و زراعت (ایف اے او) نے بتایا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart