U.S. President Donald Trump, EU Chief Von der Leyen Discuss Crisis of Missing Children Amid Ukraine War

Aug 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the global crisis of missing and abducted children during their meeting at the White House, with a focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine. The issue has gained renewed urgency amid international concern over the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. According to Ukrainian authorities, nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia since the invasion began, though the exact number remains unclear.

First Lady Melania Trump, who has long supported child welfare initiatives, has also made the issue a personal priority. During the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave President Trump a letter addressed to the First Lady from his wife, Olena Zelenska, thanking her for the support.

