Canada Faces Second-Worst Wildfire Season on Record; Officials Warn of High Risk Through Fall

AMN/ WEB DESK

Federal officials warn that wildfire activity is expected to remain high through the rest of summer and into fall, especially in the Prairies and the East Coast, due to ongoing hot and dry conditions. Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski said that the 2025 wildfire season is already Canada’s second-worst on record, with more than 78,000 square kilometres burned, which is an area larger than New Brunswick and more than double the 10-year average.

There are currently 707 active fires nationwide, including 68 out of control. Twenty-one large fires are burning across Atlantic Canada, while major blazes continue in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and several eastern provinces. More than 560 firefighters, including crews from six foreign countries, are battling fires across every province and territory.

Officials say above-normal temperatures are expected to persist into the fall, raising the risk that major fires will continue for months.