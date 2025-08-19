Hamas Accepts New Ceasefire Proposal for Gaza as Mediators Push to Avert Israeli Offensive

AMN/ WEB DESK

Hamas has confirmed its acceptance of a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza, as international mediators from Qatar and Egypt intensify efforts to bring an end to the ongoing conflict ahead of a planned major Israeli offensive on Gaza City.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas said it had agreed to the proposal put forward by the mediators. Senior Hamas official Basem Naim expressed hope that the suffering and devastation endured by the Palestinian people would soon come to an end. Israeli officials have told the local media that they have received Hamas’s response through the mediating parties. According to a senior Hamas leader, the proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 deceased.

In return, Israel would release 140 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, 60 others with sentences exceeding 15 years, and all Palestinian women and minors currently in Israeli custody. The terms are said to closely resemble the last ceasefire framework discussed before negotiations broke down in July, bringing months of dialogue to a halt.

The renewed ceasefire push comes as Israel’s security cabinet recently voted to escalate military operations in Gaza City, raising concerns over a looming humanitarian crisis and increasing pressure on both sides to prevent further escalation.