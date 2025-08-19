Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

European Leaders Hail Trump’s Meeting With Zelensky as Key Step Toward Ending Ukraine War

Aug 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

European leaders praised U.S. President Donald Trump for hosting them and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, calling it a significant step toward ending the war in Ukraine. During the meeting, Trump assured Zelensky of “very good protection and very good security,” in response to Kyiv’s calls for firm security guarantees.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the meeting could mark a “historic step” for European security, noting that Trump’s offer resembled NATO’s Article 5-style collective defence. NATO chief Rutte called Trump’s support for security guarantees a “breakthrough,” and credited him for “breaking the deadlock” and pushing Putin to the negotiating table.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Urges UK to Avoid Undermining Moscow-Washington Efforts on Ukraine Peace Settlement

Aug 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

U.S. President Donald Trump, EU Chief Von der Leyen Discuss Crisis of Missing Children Amid Ukraine War

Aug 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada Faces Second-Worst Wildfire Season on Record; Officials Warn of High Risk Through Fall

Aug 19, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Urges UK to Avoid Undermining Moscow-Washington Efforts on Ukraine Peace Settlement

19 August 2025 3:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

European Leaders Hail Trump’s Meeting With Zelensky as Key Step Toward Ending Ukraine War

19 August 2025 3:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

U.S. President Donald Trump, EU Chief Von der Leyen Discuss Crisis of Missing Children Amid Ukraine War

19 August 2025 3:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canada Faces Second-Worst Wildfire Season on Record; Officials Warn of High Risk Through Fall

19 August 2025 3:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!