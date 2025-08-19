European Leaders Hail Trump’s Meeting With Zelensky as Key Step Toward Ending Ukraine War

AMN/ WEB DESK

European leaders praised U.S. President Donald Trump for hosting them and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, calling it a significant step toward ending the war in Ukraine. During the meeting, Trump assured Zelensky of “very good protection and very good security,” in response to Kyiv’s calls for firm security guarantees.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the meeting could mark a “historic step” for European security, noting that Trump’s offer resembled NATO’s Article 5-style collective defence. NATO chief Rutte called Trump’s support for security guarantees a “breakthrough,” and credited him for “breaking the deadlock” and pushing Putin to the negotiating table.