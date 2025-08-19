Russia Urges UK to Avoid Undermining Moscow-Washington Efforts on Ukraine Peace Settlement

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has called on the UK authorities to refrain from actions that undermine Russia’s and the US’s efforts to settle the Ukrainian conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the Russian and US leadership are making genuine efforts for a comprehensive, fair, and sustainable settlement of the conflict around Ukraine. She said that the statements from London undermine the efforts of Moscow and Washington. Calling such statements risky and ill-considered geopolitical gambits, she urged UK authorities not to interfere in the negotiation process.