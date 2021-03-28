U.S. criticizes brutal killing of people by security forces in Myanmar

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has criticized the brutal killing of people by security forces in Myanmar. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Washington is horrified by yesterday’s deaths in Myanmar. He said the killings, reportedly of more than 100 people, show that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few. He said the courageous people of Myanmar reject the military’s reign of terror.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is deeply shocked.

The lethal crackdown against civilians came as protesters defied warnings and took to the streets in towns and cities. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group confirmed at least 91 deaths while local media put the figure higher.

The latest violence took the number killed in the suppression of protests in Myanmar since the 1 February coup to more than 400.