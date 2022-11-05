FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2022 08:13:27      انڈین آواز

U.S. announces fund to refurbish tanks, surface-to-air missiles in 400 million Dollar security assistance for Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The United States has announced that it will fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and HAWK surface-to-air missiles as part of a roughly 400 million Dollar security assistance package for Ukraine. Air defence and armour capabilities are both high on the list of assistance desired by Ukraine.

However, the T-72s fall short of the most modern tanks such as German Leopards or US Abrams. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists that the tanks are coming from the Czech Republic’s defence industry, and the United States is paying for 45 of those to be refurbished.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian men’s squash team win their first ever gold medal at Asian Team Championships

AMN In Squash, Indian men's team clinched their first-ever gold at the Asian Squash Team Championships toda ...

Rising Sun Water Fest: Bombay Engineers Club bags maximum gold medals in Rowing events

AMN After the grand opening ceremony of Rising Sun Water Fest on 03 Nov by Hon'ble CM of Meghalaya, today o ...

Hylo Open: Indian duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advance to semifinal in women’s doubles

AMN In Badminton, women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinal of ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart