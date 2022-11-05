U.S. announces fund to refurbish tanks, surface-to-air missiles in 400 million Dollar security assistance for Ukraine

WEB DESK

The United States has announced that it will fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and HAWK surface-to-air missiles as part of a roughly 400 million Dollar security assistance package for Ukraine. Air defence and armour capabilities are both high on the list of assistance desired by Ukraine.

However, the T-72s fall short of the most modern tanks such as German Leopards or US Abrams. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists that the tanks are coming from the Czech Republic’s defence industry, and the United States is paying for 45 of those to be refurbished.