U-19 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 58 runs in Bulawayo

Feb 2, 2026

In the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket ODI World Cup, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 58 runs at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, yesterday. Chasing a target of 253 runs, Pakistan were bundled out for 194 in 46.2 overs. For India, Ayush Mhatre and Khilan Patel took three wickets each, while RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan and Vihaan Malhotra claimed a wicket each. Kanishk Chouhan was declared Player of the Match. 

Earlier, Vedant Trivedi’s fighting half-century and a crucial partnership between Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel helped India to post 252 on the board in 49.5 overs. Vedant Trivedi scored 68. With this victory, India entered the semifinal and will take on Afghanistan on the 4th of this month. In the other semifinal, Australia will meet England on the 3rd.  The winners of semifinal will meet in the summit clash on 6th February. 

