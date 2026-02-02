Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden Australian Open Men’s title defeating Djokovic

Last Updated on February 2, 2026 2:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

SPORTS DESK

Sports Desk

In Men’s Tennis, Carlos Alcaraz has won the Australian Open, completing the career Grand Slam and thwarting Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th major title. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, in the men’s final today at Rod Laver Arena to win his first Australian Open at the age of 22. Djokovic, 38, was defeated for the first time in 11 career trips to the Australian Open final. He was bidding to become the oldest man in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.

AND WE DID IT!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V1cjC20T4V — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) February 1, 2026