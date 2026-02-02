Parliament takes up discussion on motion of thanks on President’s address

Last Updated on February 2, 2026 2:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Lok Sabha has taken up discussion on the motion of thanks on the President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. A total of 18 hours has been allotted for the discussion.

Moving the motion in the lower House today, Union Minister and BJP MP Sarbananda Sonowal termed the address of President Murmu as remarkable. He said the president’s address provided an inspiring vision for the future of the country. He said, it reflects the government’s vision of social justice, inclusive growth and commitment towards building Viksit Bharat. The Minister said, for this government, the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is not merely a slogan, but a guiding principle for the government.

Mr Sonowal said, before 2014, during Congress led government, India faced policy paralysis, corruption-driven government and delay in execution of projects. He highlighted that in 2014, when the Narendra Modi government came to power, India embarked upon a journey of rapid growth and all-around progress. The Minister said that, from being a part of the fragile five economies of the world in 2014, the country has become the fourth-largest economy in the world. He added that India is confidently marching towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, and it still remains the fastest growing major economy despite global crises like pandemic, conflict and supply chain disruptions. Mr Sonowal said that 44 lakh crore rupees have been transferred directly into the accounts of beneficiaries through DBT. He also said that with the government’s efforts and welfare schemes, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty.

Tejasvi Surya of the BJP seconded the motion of thanks moved by Sarbanand Sonawal. He said, in the last 12 years, the Narendra Modi government has ensured delivery with dignit,y and no charge of corruption has been levelled against the government. He said the Modi government has fulfilled the aspirations of the people and youth of the country are being empowered to become the future torchbearers of the country. Mr Surya said that, in the last 12 years, the popularity of the Government and Prime Minister Modi has been constantly increasing.