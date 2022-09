AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, two Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district yesterday evening. Police said both the slain terrorists were involved in the killing of one Territorial Army personnel on 9th of April last year and the killing of two civilians on 29th May 2021. Security forces also recovered an IED weighing about 30 to 35 Kgs, which was defused by bomb disposal squad.