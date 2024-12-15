The Indian Awaaz

Two bills related to One Nation, One Election listed for introduction in Lok Sabha

Dec 15, 2024

Staff Reporter

The government has listed two bills related to one nation, one election for introduction in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Law Minister Meghwal will introduce The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lower House. Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the constitutional amendment bill to roll out the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

The proposed constitutional amendment bill would deal with making provisions for holding Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly elections together. The high-level committee on one nation, one election led by former president Ram Nath Kovind had recommended holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls in the country. 

