Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Two Bangladeshi expats face ISIS-linked charges in Malaysia

Aug 16, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Two Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia have been charged with terrorism-related offences, the Sessions Court said on Friday.


The accused, Md Mamun Ali (31) and Refat Bishat (27), could face between seven years to life imprisonment if convicted, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported. Court documents state Mamun allegedly supported ISIS using a Facebook account under the name “Sahifulla Islam” between July 28, 2023, and April 30, 2024. He was charged under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years or life in prison along with a fine.

Refat was arrested on July 10 this year at a house in Johor’s Larkin Industrial Estate. He allegedly possessed an Honor X6a phone containing an image of the ISIS flag. His charge, under Section 130JB(1)(a), carries a penalty of up to seven years’ jail, a fine, and confiscation of related items. “No lawyers represented the accused in court,” Bernama said. Both men were produced before Judge Dato Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail. The court has fixed September 12 for a hearing to appoint an interpreter.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Will not let Bangladesh be a haven for extremism: Tarique Rahman

Aug 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC to unveil election action plan this week

Aug 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rape victim seeks to sue Bangladesh Army officer

Aug 18, 2025

You missed

CAMPUS

Prof Rizvi Assumes Charge as Registrar of Patliputra University, Sets High Academic Goals

18 August 2025 10:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پروفیسر ابو بکر رضوی نے رجسٹرار کا عہدہ سنبھالا، پاٹلی پترا یونیورسٹی کو نئی بلندیوں تک لے جانے کا عزم

18 August 2025 10:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Water Level Of River Yamuna Rises Above Warning Mark In Delhi

18 August 2025 10:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notice to  Punjab police in journalist’s assault case

18 August 2025 10:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!