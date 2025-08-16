Two Bangladeshi expats face ISIS-linked charges in Malaysia

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Two Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia have been charged with terrorism-related offences, the Sessions Court said on Friday.



The accused, Md Mamun Ali (31) and Refat Bishat (27), could face between seven years to life imprisonment if convicted, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported. Court documents state Mamun allegedly supported ISIS using a Facebook account under the name “Sahifulla Islam” between July 28, 2023, and April 30, 2024. He was charged under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years or life in prison along with a fine.

Refat was arrested on July 10 this year at a house in Johor’s Larkin Industrial Estate. He allegedly possessed an Honor X6a phone containing an image of the ISIS flag. His charge, under Section 130JB(1)(a), carries a penalty of up to seven years’ jail, a fine, and confiscation of related items. “No lawyers represented the accused in court,” Bernama said. Both men were produced before Judge Dato Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail. The court has fixed September 12 for a hearing to appoint an interpreter.