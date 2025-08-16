India welcomes Trump-Putin’s Alaska talks

WEB DESK

India has welcomed the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said its leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable.

India appreciated the progress made in the Summit. MEA said the way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. It said the world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable.”

He added, “India appreciates the progress made at the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.”

India has consistently emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message for peace—when he underlined that “this is not an era of war” during the G20 Summit in Bali in 2022 in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict—has been reiterated at various global platforms and reflected in joint statements across the world.

On Friday, the United States and Russia concluded the much-anticipated Alaska Summit aimed at bringing peace to the conflict in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President described it as a “great and very successful day in Alaska” and stressed that the best way forward would be through a “peace agreement.”