Intense Heatwave Scorches Japan; Temperatures Soar Above 35°C in Several Cities

WEB DESK

A strong heatwave continues to hit much of Japan today, with high temperatures recorded from the southwest to the northeast. The Japan Meteorological Agency says sunny weather is pushing up temperatures in many areas.

By 11 a.m., several cities reported temperatures above 35°C. Karatsu City in Saga Prefecture reached 35.2°C, while Tsuwano Town in Shimane had 35°C. Other cities, including Chiba and Osaka, saw similar temperatures.

The heat is expected to intensify, with daytime highs predicted to reach 39°C in Hita City, 38°C in Kurume and Yamaguchi, and 37°C in Osaka, Nagoya, and Kumamoto.

Heatstroke warnings are in place for 20 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, mostly in the west.